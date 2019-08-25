|
Gladis Gale Dubowski
June 21, 1929 - August 12, 2019
Chapel Hill
Gladis Gale Ferrington Dubowski was born June 21, 1929 in Delhi, Iowa to Frank Finton Ferrington and Dollie Azalea Kammerdiner Ferrington. Her husband Ted Z. Dubowski preceded her in death. She is survived by sons Mark and David Dubowski, their wives Joan Troy and Amy Cagle Dubowski, and her granddaughters, Lauren and Megan, as well as her twin brother, David Dale Ferrington. Also surviving are brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Gale was a force of nature, whose bright brown eyes missed nothing. Her spoken observations were often dry, but her paintings expressed beauty in both abstract and representational forms. Her art graced the halls of Carolina Meadows and the cover of a publication of her fellow Meadows residents' poetry. Gale was a stoic adherent of the "never explain, never complain" school, but on the subject of her beloved Ted and sons Mark and David, she never tired of expressing love and pride. She is already deeply missed, and will always be cherished in memory.
Gale's wish was for no services, but that memorial gifts may be made to the or to the Carolina Meadows Memorial Gift Fund.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 25, 2019