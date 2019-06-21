Home

Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
at his home

Gary Dean Porterfield


Gary Dean Porterfield Obituary
Gary Dean Porterfield

June 12, 1947 - June 17, 2019

Durham

Dean passed on to meet his Lord on Monday, June 17th. He was 72 years young. Dean grew up in the Lakeview community in Burlington, NC. He and his wife, Babs, moved to Durham in 1985. They were married for 40 years and had a happy life together. He worked for 30+ years as Operations Manager for Tire King, Inc.

He is survived by his wife, Babs; brother Kendall Porterfield and wife Carol; loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Winniford Porterfield; brother Larry Porterfield and sister Becky Porterfield Corbett. He loved his 4-legged babies and has left Sadie to support Babs.

Dean enjoyed his friends so much and joined them hunting and fishing. His loves, besides his family, were golf, yard work and cooking. He was an excellent cook.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 4:00 pm at his home.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his memory to: Animal Protection Society of Durham or Heartland Hospice of Raleigh Durham. Or pick your favorite organization, which would make us all happy. Condolences may be shared online at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in HeraldSun on June 21, 2019
