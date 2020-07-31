Gary Dennis Schultz
November 18, 1938 - July 24, 2020
Durham
Gary Dennis Schultz of Durham passed away at his home on Friday, July 24th, under hospice care. He had lived with a form of progressive memory loss since 2015.
Gary was born on November 18, 1938 in Los Angeles, CA to Harold and Anne (McMullan) Schultz. He grew up in Chicago, and spent summers as a youth visiting northern Wisconsin. Gary graduated from Chicago's Steinmetz High School in 1956. He served in the military, and received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Chicago in1965, where he majored in statistics. He earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill in 1973.
While at Carolina, Gary wrote a time sharing operating system that served the Department of Computer Science for more than a decade. One of his course papers, A Stochastic Model for Message Assembly Buffering with a Comparison of Block Assignment Strategies, earned publication in the Journal of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), among the most prestigious peer reviewed journals in the field.
Beginning in 1965 he enjoyed a career of over 30 years with International Business Machines, working as a computer scientist and researcher at IBM's Research Triangle facility. His projects there touched upon telecommunications programming and network protocols, mathematical modeling of data storage schemes, and the development of SNA, the company's proprietary systems network architecture.
Gary was a renaissance man. Above all a scientist by vocation and outlook, his intelligence and curiosity shone through in all his varied pursuits. He was a studious reader, whose personal library would rival that of a small college in breadth of subject matter. He was a classicist who studied ancient Greek and Latin texts in the original. He also studied Romance languages. He was an expert chess player, engaging in competitions that lasted months or years, as distant opponents exchanged moves by postcard. He wrote poetry, and filled the walls of his home with a variety of contemporary and ethnic art.
As enthusiastically as he pursued the life of the mind, Gary strove for a sound body. He was a swimmer, runner, race walker and triathlete who trained and competed over decades. He was a most valued member of the Carolina Godiva Track Club, where he was a prolific volunteer and conscientious leader. He mentored hundreds of beginning runners and helped many others train for marathons. All benefited from his generosity of spirit, infused with knowledge and leavened with his wry sense of humor. He became the ideal candidate to act as the club's historian.
In retirement he found a new way to serve, acting as an assistant coach for distance runners at Carolina Friends School. Gary found comfort in nature, greatly enjoying the hours he spent on the trails of Duke Forest and greenways of Chapel Hill. He would feed the creatures who visited his wooded property, observing with silent fascination. Over the years he shared his life and home with several beloved dogs.
Viewing this world as full of opportunities and challenges, Gary remained unflaggingly optimistic in the face of all that came his way. He was a quiet, kind and thoughtful man who will be missed by all with the good fortune to have known him.
Gary's survivors include a brother, Don, and sister in law, Jackie, of Arlington Heights, IL, and a sister in law, Joanne, of Denver, CO. Gary's twin brother, Dr.Terry Schultz, preceded him in death last October at his home in Denver, also as a consequence of Alzheimer's disease.
Donations in memory of Gary may be made to the Clear the Shelters Fund in support of Orange County Animal Services, or to a charity of the donor's choosing.
