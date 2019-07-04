Home

William Toney’s Funeral Home
516 S. Poplar St.
Spring Hope, NC 27882
(252) 478-3164
Wake
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William Toney’s Funeral Home
516 S. Poplar St.
Spring Hope, NC 27882
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
Durham, NC
Gary Newkirk


1944 - 2019
Gary Newkirk Obituary
Gary H. Newkirk

April 21, 1944-June 27, 2019

Durham

Funeral 11:00AM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church, Durham. Interment, Brier Creek Memorial Gardens.

Wake, 6-7PM, Friday at William Toney's Funeral Home, Spring Hope.

Surviving: wife; Brenda Newkirk; children; Chandra Newkirk-Talley (Derrick) of Las Vegas and Travis Newkirk (Dory) of Durham, brother, Alvin Newkirk of Spring Hope; 4 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren.

A Service of Love and Dignity provided by William Toney's Funeral Home, Spring Hope.
Published in HeraldSun on July 4, 2019
