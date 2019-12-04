|
|
Gaynor Shay Songer
December 18, 1945 - November 13, 2019
Durham
Gaynor Songer 73 was born on Dec. 18, 1945 at the Naval Base in Pensacola, where her father was stationed. At first, she was named Sherry Lynn Shay, but apparently her parents had second thoughts and changed her name to Gaynor Wynn Shay. She grew up in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, the second in a large family of seven children, often leading her siblings on one escapade or another. After graduating from Swarthmore High School, Gaynor attended Beloit College. Subsequently, she briefly taught at an inner city high school in Philadelphia before the siren call of New York City lured her north. She found great success there, managing administrative assistants for lawyers in top-flight law firms.
Gaynor dearly loved New York, where she met and married her husband James Songer. The two of them reveled in the cultural offerings of the city, enjoying the world class museums, music, films, opera and ballet. Gaynor loved the arts and she had the soul of an artist. From the time she was a child, she exhibited an extraordinary talent for the visual arts, which she pursued throughout her life. She painted in oil and water color, created drawings, and prints. At one point, she received permission to paint a series of outdoor murals that enriched the lives of passing pedestrians. She was constantly growing as an artist, pursuing new techniques and styles. Her work graces the walls of family and many friends.
Gaynor had a keen mind, absorbing the work of the world's great artists and intellectuals. She was widely read, admiring work from Nietzsche to Jung.
She didn't participate in organized religion, but she embraced the spiritual. Her interests spanned disciplines from tai chi to tarot card reading. Perhaps one of her greatest passions was her love of cats, especially exotic breeds.
After she retired, Gaynor and Jim moved to Durham, NC where they lived for a number of years before her tragic death. On November 13, 2019 she was stuck by the side mirror of a truck which knocked her into the roadway where she was struck by a second vehicle. She is deeply missed by all who knew her. Gaynor is survived by James Songer and her siblings Howell (chip) Shay, Deborah Shay, Christopher Shay and Jonathan Shay.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 4, 2019