|
|
Geneva J. Smith
Durham
Geneva Jernigan Smith, 95, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Smith was born in Chatham Co., the daughter of the late Jesse Alton Jernigan and Lizzie Hackney Jernigan. She was also predeceased by her husband of 36 years, Fred Barber Smith; sisters, Edith McNeill, Lillian Ammons, Rebecca Williams; grandson, Richard B. Owen and son-in-law, Mike Owen. Mrs. Smith retired from JC Penny and was a member of Faith Alliance Church. She enjoyed bird watching, collectibles and sewing.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her daughters, Rebecca S. Apple (Bill); Jeannette S. Owen, Joy S. Owen (Steve); sister, Alice Sykes; 5 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Rev. Tim Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 16, 2020