George Alba
1944 - 2020
George Almazan Alba

October 4, 1944 ~ June 8, 2020

Charlotte, NC

Mr. George Almazan Alba, 75, of Charlotte, NC and formerly of Durham, NC, passed away on the 8 th of June, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on the 4 th of October, 1944 in Manila, Philippines to the late Agripino Cruz Alba and Virginia Almazan Alba. While in the Philippines he owned his own medical equipment business and after moving to the United States he worked with Duke University Hospital where he retired in 2015.

George loved listening to music, dancing and was a shoe and hat fanatic. More than anything he loved spending time with his family and his pets.

He is survived by his wife, Milagros Alba; his four children: Ronalyn Reyes, Michelle Gustilo, Christopher Alba and Christian Alba; six grandchildren: Miguel Reyes, Luis Reyes, Isabella Reyes, Derek Gustilo, Timothy Gustilo and Olivia Alba; six siblings: Lily Santos, Linda Abrajano, Jun Alba, Remedios de Guzman, Manuel Alba and Eddie Alba.

The Alba family will greet friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Sunday the 14 th of June, 2020 in The Historic Morehead Street Chapel in Ellington Funeral Service. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will be private.

Notes of encouragement and condolences may be made to the family by visiting ellingtonfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Ellington Funeral Services
JUN
14
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
Ellington Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Ellington Funeral Services
727 E MOREHEAD ST
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-334-6700
