Mr. George Barber Lee Hamilton
Durham
The passing of Mr. George Barber Lee Hamilton, age 85, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home, is being announced by his loving and devoted wife Annie L. Hamilton. Other survivors are inclusive of son Michael Hamilton, daughters Phillistine McCray and Tina (Vernon) Shelton, brother Wilbert (Geneva) Hamilton, Sr. and sister Delores Vaughan.
A celebration of George's life will be held at St. Mark A.M.E. Zion Church, 531 S Roxboro Street, Durham, North Carolina, 27701 on Thursday, March 12th at 12:00 noon. A wake has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 11th from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargett-celebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 10, 2020