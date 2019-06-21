Services Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory 1113 W. Main St Durham , NC 27701 (919) 688-6387 George Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers George Perry Brown



October 18, 1999 - June 18, 2019



Durham



On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, George Brown, loving son and brother, passed away at the age of 19. George was born October 18, 1999, with lissencephaly, a rare brain disorder. Although his life was challenging and his prognosis was poor, George exceeded everyone's expectations and lived years longer than anyone predicted. George was surrounded by friends and family and caretakers his entire life. He positively affected everyone he met and brought out the best in all of us. He leaves behind him hundreds of people who are better for knowing him. George was pure goodness and made the world a better place. He will be missed.



The family would like to thank an incredibly long list of people who took part in George's life. The amazing thing about a difficult journey is finding the generosity of spirit in the people you meet along the way. George never experienced a miracle, but he encountered countless miraculous people who saved and changed his life.



George was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Bolger, and his great grandmothers Catherine Grove, and Grace Jackson. He is survived by his father Jody Brown, his mother Meg Brown and his brothers Liam and Eddie. George had many relatives, aunts, uncles, cousins, and caregivers who loved him very much.



A funeral mass will be offered for George on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Durham, NC. All are welcome for a reception at the church following the mass.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Transitions Kids: https://transitionslifecare.org/donate/. Transitions Kids, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Or The Tammy Lynn Center: https://tammylynncenter.org/ways-to-help/donate/. Or Xavier High School in honor of George Brown, grandson of William Bolger, class of 1949 www.xavierhs.org/give.



