George Dewey Clayton
Durham
George Dewey Clayton, Jr., 93, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2020. He was the son of the late George Dewey Clayton, Sr. and Ara Couch Clayton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Hunt Clayton; son, George Dewey Clayton, III; brothers, Kenneth Clayton and Giles Clayton; sisters, Mozelle Alford and Ethel Miller.
Mr. Clayton was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church in Hillsborough. He was a US Navy Veteran, serving in World War II. After serving his country, Mr. Clayton was employed with Liggett and Myers for 45 years. Married to Audrey for 68 years, he and his wife were members of the Bull City Twirlers in Durham. He loved to travel with his family all over the United States and Canada. Mr. Clayton also enjoyed spending time playing golf, fishing and watching his Duke team and other sports on TV. He was a devoted husband to Audrey and father to George Clayton, III. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.
Mr. Clayton is survived by his daughter-in-law, Frances B. Clayton; grandchildren, Kris Clayton and Chelsea Clayton; and great-grandchild, Jace Clayton.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 21st at Maplewood Cemetery.
Flowers are acceptable, or memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each family household may sit together, but anyone not in your family must be at least 6 feet from you. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu like symptoms to stay home.
