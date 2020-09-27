1/1
George E. Midgett
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George E. Midgett

October 8, 1924 - August 27, 2020

Pinellas Park

Devoted Christian Husband, Loving Father, Courageous yet Humble Leader

George Edwards Midgett, son of Peleg Dameron Midgett and Thelma Edwards Midgett, passed away peacefully in St. Petersburg, Florida on August 27, 2020 due to a long battle with cancer. He was 95 years old. George E. Midgett was a naval aviator during WWII and flew torpedo bombers. He attended the Citadel and graduated from Duke University after the war. He was originally from Engelhard NC and moved to Durham NC where both he and his wife Loretta W. Midgett were members of Blacknall Memorial Presbyterian Church. George and Loretta lived most of their married life in the Charlotte NC area. The Midgett's moved to the Largo Florida area in March of 2017. During their 71 years of marriage the couple had 3 children and developed a love of singing, holding hands everywhere they went and they loved traveling, especially taking cruises with family and friends.

George Edwards Midgett is survived by his sons David and Robert, his granddaughter Jahni, great granddaughter Jasper and also Trevor Vickers. George Midgett was interned at Maplewood Cemetery, Sunday, September 6,. 2020. A memorial service will be held for friends and family at a later date when large gatherings and travel are safer.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clements Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved