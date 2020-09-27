George E. Midgett
October 8, 1924 - August 27, 2020
Pinellas Park
Devoted Christian Husband, Loving Father, Courageous yet Humble Leader
George Edwards Midgett, son of Peleg Dameron Midgett and Thelma Edwards Midgett, passed away peacefully in St. Petersburg, Florida on August 27, 2020 due to a long battle with cancer. He was 95 years old. George E. Midgett was a naval aviator during WWII and flew torpedo bombers. He attended the Citadel and graduated from Duke University after the war. He was originally from Engelhard NC and moved to Durham NC where both he and his wife Loretta W. Midgett were members of Blacknall Memorial Presbyterian Church. George and Loretta lived most of their married life in the Charlotte NC area. The Midgett's moved to the Largo Florida area in March of 2017. During their 71 years of marriage the couple had 3 children and developed a love of singing, holding hands everywhere they went and they loved traveling, especially taking cruises with family and friends.
George Edwards Midgett is survived by his sons David and Robert, his granddaughter Jahni, great granddaughter Jasper and also Trevor Vickers. George Midgett was interned at Maplewood Cemetery, Sunday, September 6,. 2020. A memorial service will be held for friends and family at a later date when large gatherings and travel are safer.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
