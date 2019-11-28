|
George Ivan Eason
June 27, 1960 - November 17, 2019
Durham
The passing of Mr. George Ivan Eason, age 59, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital, is being announced by his mother, Bertha Iola Vinson Eason.
Surviving relatives include his mother, Bertha Iola Vinson Eason; daughter, Kiri Akelia Ann Eason Green; son, Kai Paul Arlinder Eason; sisters, Margratha Yvonne Chambers and Me-Me LaVerne Chambers; brother, Ramondo Antonio Stallings; four grandchildren, Kiyanna, Shyme, Azzura and Dhoni Green.
A celebration of George's life will be held at Russell Memorial CME Church, 703 S Alston Ave., Durham, North Carolina 27701 on Saturday, November 30th; Family Visitation at 1:00 p.m. and Life Celebration Service at 2:00 p.m.
Mr. George Ivan Eason will be laid to rest in Glennview Memorial Park.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 28, 2019