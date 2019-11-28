Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Russell Memorial CME Church
703 S Alston Ave.
Durham, NC
View Map

George Eason


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Eason Obituary
George Ivan Eason

June 27, 1960 - November 17, 2019

Durham

The passing of Mr. George Ivan Eason, age 59, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital, is being announced by his mother, Bertha Iola Vinson Eason.

Surviving relatives include his mother, Bertha Iola Vinson Eason; daughter, Kiri Akelia Ann Eason Green; son, Kai Paul Arlinder Eason; sisters, Margratha Yvonne Chambers and Me-Me LaVerne Chambers; brother, Ramondo Antonio Stallings; four grandchildren, Kiyanna, Shyme, Azzura and Dhoni Green.

A celebration of George's life will be held at Russell Memorial CME Church, 703 S Alston Ave., Durham, North Carolina 27701 on Saturday, November 30th; Family Visitation at 1:00 p.m. and Life Celebration Service at 2:00 p.m.

Mr. George Ivan Eason will be laid to rest in Glennview Memorial Park.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -