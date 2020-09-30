Colonel George Fewell Dutrow, Ph.D.
Duke University Professor Emeritus
July 31, 1936 - September 23, 2020
Chapel Hill
George Fewell Dutrow, age 84, went peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020. Born at home in Washington, D.C., son of Charles, a career employee of the U.S. Postal Service, and Marjorie Dutrow, a homemaker and piano teacher, he attended Duke University on a football scholarship and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science (1959), Master's (1960), and Ph.D. (1970) degrees from Duke. An economist, George focused his academic research on environmental sustainability in forestry. George was as solid and unwavering as the hardwood trees he spent his career studying.
A renaissance man, George achieved success in sports, military service, and academia, and was also a gifted artist. He was recruited to play professional baseball at the age of 15, and credits the Boys Club of Washington, D.C. for keeping him on the right track in the big city. An Honorable Mention All-American right halfback for Duke, he was co-captain when the team played in the 1958 Orange Bowl. George also played first base on the Duke baseball team, which won the ACC Championship during his tenure. When not on the field or in the classroom, he enjoyed friendships with a number of his Sigma Chi fraternity brothers.
While back in D.C. on break from school, George met the love of his life, Dolores "Didi" Dellana, whom he married in Bethesda, MD, in 1961. In 1963 George's Air Force responsibilities landed the newlyweds at George Air Force Base in Victorville, CA, where he served as a navigator and electronic warfare officer aboard the B-57 Night Intruder. It was there that George and Didi welcomed their two daughters, Kristin and Kelli.
The family then traveled across the country, stopping for George to teach economics at Holy Cross College in New Orleans, LA, and The University of Georgia, in Athens, GA, before making their home in Durham, NC. George retired from the Air Force Reserves with the rank of Colonel in 1991, shortly after serving as Acting Base Commander at Dobbins Air Force Base in Atlanta, GA during Operation Desert Storm, where he directed the operations of the 94th Tactical Airlift Wing.
Duke University remained a central part of their lives, with George serving as a professor at Duke while also working for the U.S. Forest Service (1968-1985), and Didi spending her entire career as a Registered Nurse with Duke University Medical Center. As members of the Iron Dukes, the Dutrows were avid fans and supporters of both the Duke football and basketball teams, developing close relationships with many of the football players over the years. While at Duke, George was instrumental in establishing the Southeastern Center for Forest Economics Research in the Research Triangle Park, where he served as Executive Secretary. George retired from the U.S. Forest Service in 1985 when he was named Dean of the Duke School of Forestry and Environmental Studies (now the Nicholas School of the Environment), a position he held until his retirement from the University in 1994.
With a gifted mind and a relentless work ethic, George was ready for a new challenge. In 1995, he channeled his creativity, passion for his work, and an entrepreneurial spirit into co-founding The Forestland Group, LLC, an independent Timberland Investment Management Organization. From a gritty start in a small, walk-up office on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, the company took off and now manages approximately 2.6 million acres in 23 U.S. states as well as in Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, and Panama. George retired from The Forestland Group in 2007 but stayed on as a consultant until 2011.
George's greatest joy was his family. He is survived by two daughters, Kristin Dutrow Baker and husband, Scott, of Concord, NC, and Kelli Dutrow Jackson and husband, Doug, of Cary, NC. Beloved as "Gramps," he cherished his six grandchildren (his "Angels"), Leah Baker McGrath (husband Chris), Kelli and Michael Baker, and Whitney, Brooke and Garrett Jackson.
Despite all of his accomplishments and accolades, George was a deeply humble man, most comfortable hiking on a quiet wooded trail, canine companion by his side. George was generous, curious, optimistic, funny, gentle, patient and kind. He approached every day with a grateful heart, asking for nothing and giving all he had. One of George's favorite authors, Ralph Waldo Emerson, said "a great man is always willing to be little." George was indeed a great man.
A private funeral service will be held in Pennsylvania, in Didi's hometown, where he will be interred beside her, with military honors, at the Butler County Memorial Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Special Olympics
, 1133 19th Street N.W., Washington, D.C., 20036-3604, or the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, 1275 Peachtree St. N.E., Atlanta, GA 30309-3506, two organizations close to George's heart. The family would like to thank the staff and caretakers at The Cedars of Chapel Hill and The DuBose Health Center for supporting and caring for George as he adapted to life with Alzheimer's disease over the past twelve years. We are grateful to the many compassionate aides provided by Senior Life Home Care, Always Best Care, and Home Instead, and especially indebted to Ms. Susan Oliver who cared for George as family.
