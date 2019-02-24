Services Walker's Funeral Home 120 W Franklin St Chapel Hill , NC 27516 (919) 942-3861 George Hamby

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. George Walters Hamby, Sr.



June 28, 1931 - February 22, 2019



Chapel Hill



Dr. George Walters Hamby, of Chapel Hill NC, died on Friday, February 22nd, at 87 years of age. Born in State Road, NC on June 28th, 1931, he was the son of late John Wesley Hamby and Myrtle Walters Hamby.



Dr. Hamby received both his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel hill. Following an internship at the University of Arkansas Medical School, Dr. Hamby returned to Chapel Hill to complete his residency in Psychiatry. Dr. Hamby showed allegiance to his school and always supported his beloved Tar Heels.



Following his residency, Dr. Hamby served in the U.S. Air Force for two years, in the Medical Corps, stationed at Lackland Air Base in San Antonio, TX.



After the Air Force, Dr. Hamby established a private practice for Psychiatry in Chapel Hill in 1964, which he ran for 54 years, only retiring last year due to health issues. In addition to his private practice, Dr. Hamby also previously served as the Medical Director for the Psychiatric Adolescent Unit for Alamance County Memorial Hospital. Dr. Hamby will be remembered by the many, many patients he helped over those years.



Dr. Hamby is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ann Grady Hamby, and their two children, Susan Hamby Kridler (John) of Athens, GA, and George Walters Hamby Jr and wife, Heather Holley Hamby, of Decatur, GA, and their daughters, Lydia Hayes Hamby and Gray Elizabeth Hamby. Dr. Hamby is also survived by his sister, Sue Hamby Gray, of Salisbury, NC. In addition to his parents, Dr. Hamby was preceded in death by his 5 older brothers.



A memorial service is being planned for the coming week.



Walker's Funeral Home in Chapel Hill is assisting the family with the arrangements. Published in HeraldSun from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries