|
|
George Thomas "Tommy" Sparrow
January 2, 1945 - October 16, 2019
Graham
George Thomas "Tommy" Sparrow, 74, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
A native of Chapel Hill, he was the husband of Novella Cheek Sparrow and the son of the late Fred Albert Sparrow and the late Vertie Morris Sparrow.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the Rich & Thompson Funeral Home in Graham on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Rich and Thompson Chapel in Graham.
Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 18, 2019