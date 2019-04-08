Gerald J. McKeon

Gerald J. McKeon, 81, of Raleigh, NC, beloved husband of Margaret Woodcock McKeon died at The Oaks Mayview Rehab Center in Raleigh, NC March 26. Gerry was born in Meriden, Connecticut, November 8, 1937, to the late Patrick Diamond McKeon and Mary Keating McKeon. Raised in Meriden, he graduated from Meriden High School and enlisted in the US Coast Guard, served cutter duty out of New London, CT, then was assigned to man a Loran Station on Palau in the South Pacific. Returning to Meriden, he obtained degrees in physics from The University of Hartford and in English from the University of Connecticut. Gerry began his career in the filtration industry with CUNO Engineering, in Meriden and after working for decades in the industry, he returned to finish his career at CUNO, now part of 3M, and retired from there in 2009.



During his lifetime he pursued many interests. When his daughters were young he coached a swim teams in Waterbury YWCA and in Watertown,CT. In mid-life he took up deep sea diving and dove on sites is South America, the Caribbean and off the US coasts. After retirement before Parkinson's Disease made his life less active, he participated in hikes and trips with the Morrisville Ale & Trail Association (MATA). Gerry became interested in International Association for Near Death Studies (IANDS), pursued his love of Shakespeare through Duke University's OLLI program. He always loved poetry, good food, his cats and books.



Besides his wife, Margaret, of 27 years he is survived by his daughters Melissa, Peggy and Meghan; two stepsons, Sean Arnold, Jason Arnold; grandchildren. two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia McKeon, RSM. He was predeceased by his son, Kevin, and three brothers James, Robert and Donald McKeon.



Contributions in his memory may be made to OLLI at Duke or to the Parkinson's Foundation.