Geraldine Matthews


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine Matthews Obituary
Geraldine S. Matthews

September 26, 1942 - May 21, 2019

Durham

Geraldine S. Matthews, 76, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at home. She was born in Durham, NC to the late James Martin and Martha Louise Steele.

She is survived by sons, Jeffrey Matthews and David Gunderson; a loving and devoted sister, Trudy Amos (Earl); a dear brother, Gregg Brockington (Adam); Goddaughter, Tommie (Ladi) Evans (James); two dear uncles, David (Randy) Martin and Perry Martin; a special cousin, Anthony Steele (Laverne); her best buddy, "Co-Co" the dog; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until the start of the service at 1:00 pm at Saint James Baptist Church, 1305 West Club Blvd., Durham, NC 27705. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Durham.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made to Saint James Building Fund (In Memory of Ms. Geraldine S. Matthews) PO Box 2567 Durham, NC 27715.

The family is being assisted by American Cremation and Funeral Service of Durham.
Published in HeraldSun on May 31, 2019
