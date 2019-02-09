Services Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 (919) 596-8269 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 View Map Graveside service 2:30 PM Oak Grove Memorial Gardens Geraldine Stanford Flowers

Mrs. Geraldine Stanford Flowers, 89, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019.



Mrs. Flowers was born March 3, 1929 to Charles and Mabel Brown in Durham, NC. She was a member of Topps Weight Loss in Durham, NC. Mrs. Flowers loved sewing, crocheting, and flowers. She was a strong Christian woman and was a member of Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church. Mrs. Flowers will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Mrs. Flowers is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mabel Brown; husband, Grady Flowers, Jr.; brothers, C.L. Brown, Peter Brown; sisters, Brownie Moore, Merita Germain; granddaughter, Tina Renee Flowers.



Mrs. Flowers is survived by her son, Grady "Rudy" Flowers, III., (Shelia); daughters, Janet Tilley (Mike), and Linda Flowers; grandchildren, Mike Tilley, Jr., Derek Tilley, Holly Norris; seven great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.



A visitation will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Rev. Ray Smith. Pallbearers will be Mike Tilley, Jr., Derek Tilley, Joshua Tilley, Jerry Norris, Jr., Trevor Norris, and Brad Speed.



The family would like to thank the staff of Eno Pointe and Hock Family Pavilion. Flowers are acceptable, or memorial contributions can be made to Hock Family Pavilion at 4023 N. Roxboro Rd., Durham, NC 27704. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com



Revelations 21:4 And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 9, 2019