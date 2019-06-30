|
Geraldine Talley Smith
Durham
Mrs. Geraldine Talley Smith, 85, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Smith was born July 24, 1933 to the late Angus and Lena Talley in Durham, NC.
Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Smith; brothers, Richard Talley, Marion Talley and Ray Talley; sister, Shirley Riggsbee.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her brother, Robert Talley (Jean) of Greensboro, NC; sisters-in-law's, Mary Talley of Oxford, NC, Peggy Talley, Durham, NC, Alice Delozier of Mebane, NC; brother-in-law, Richard Riggsbee of Durham, NC and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Olive Branch Baptist Church. A visitation will be held an hour prior from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Tim Wheeler. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be directed to Olive Brach Baptist Church, 123 Olive Branch Road, Durham, NC 27703
Published in HeraldSun on June 30, 2019