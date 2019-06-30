Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Olive Branch Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Olive Branch Baptist Church

Geraldine Talley Smith


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Talley Smith Obituary
Geraldine Talley Smith

Durham

Mrs. Geraldine Talley Smith, 85, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Smith was born July 24, 1933 to the late Angus and Lena Talley in Durham, NC.

Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Smith; brothers, Richard Talley, Marion Talley and Ray Talley; sister, Shirley Riggsbee.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her brother, Robert Talley (Jean) of Greensboro, NC; sisters-in-law's, Mary Talley of Oxford, NC, Peggy Talley, Durham, NC, Alice Delozier of Mebane, NC; brother-in-law, Richard Riggsbee of Durham, NC and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Olive Branch Baptist Church. A visitation will be held an hour prior from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Tim Wheeler. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.

Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be directed to Olive Brach Baptist Church, 123 Olive Branch Road, Durham, NC 27703
Published in HeraldSun on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hudson Funeral Services
Download Now