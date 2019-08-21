|
|
Geraldine O. Williams
August 7, 1929 - August 18, 2019
Durham
The family of Ms. Geraldine O. Williams, age 90, announces her passing which occurred on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Hock Family Pavilion, 4023 North Roxboro Street, Durham, North Carolina 27704.
Geraldine was born in Durham, North Carolina on August 7, 1929, to the late Luther and Alma Williams.
She attended Durham Public Schools and graduated from Hillside High School. After high school graduation, Geraldine attended and graduated from North Carolina College now North Carolina Central University.
Geraldine is survived by her two sisters, Laura Williams Sligh (Robert) and Winifred Y. Williams, both of Durham, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Lucille Bell Williams of Durham, North Carolina; two nieces, Laura L. Sligh of Baltimore, Maryland and Lisa Y. Sligh of Bowie, Maryland; and a host of extended family and friends.
A celebration of Geraldine's life will be held at St. Joseph AME Church, 2521 Fayetteville Street, Durham, North Carolina, 27707 on Friday, August 23rd; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 21, 2019