Services Visitation 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation Funeral service 2:00 PM Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation Griffin Chapel

1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Geri Denise Moore Collins



March 7, 1957 - May 7, 2019



Pittsboro



Geri Denise (Moore) Collins, of Graham, a longtime resident of Chapel Hill, died of natural causes on May 7, 2019 at age 62.



Denise was born March 7, 1957 in Statesville, NC to the late Jerald Allen Moore and Janie Mae (Ellis) Moore. She grew up and attended school in Chapel Hill, where she became employed at the UNC bookstores in accounting. In retirement, Denise enjoyed painting, arts and crafts, and keeping with the youngsters in her extended family. Denise was known for loving animals, riding motorcycles, her rambunctious Easter egg hunts and helping those less fortunate in her community.



Denise was preceded in death by her son Raymond LeVonne Collins II, her sister Teresa (Moore) Kimball, and her stepfather Willie Ambrose. She is remembered with love by her son Allen L. Collins of Pittsboro, her daughter Brandi N. Collins of Chapel Hill, her grandson Dustin Collins, her granddaughter Isabella Collins her nieces Tammy M. Davis of Graham, NC and Staci R. Kimball of Boulder, Colorado, sisters Dianne Taylor Moore of Waterford, Vermont, Beverly (Moore) Irons of Longmont, Colorado, and her brother Michael Moore of Durham, NC.



The family wishes to thank the Doctors and staff at Duke University's Liver Transplant Program for the treatment and excellent care Denise received since her transplant surgery at Duke in May 2002. Without them and her organ donor, Denise's life would have been much too brief. Her family encourages prayerful consideration of registering as an organ donor.



The family will receive friends Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 4:00PM to 5:30PM at Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation. The Funeral Service will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 2:00PM at Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation Griffin Chapel with Hospice Chaplain Ann Ritter presiding. Burial will follow at Lystra Baptist Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her memory to a .



Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com



