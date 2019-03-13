Gerry Braxton Yow



June 22, 1971 - March 9, 2019



Chapel Hill



Gerry Braxton Yow, 47, went to his eternal home on March 9, 2019 due to a car accident.



Gerry worked in the family business John W. Yow Grading and on the family's farm Valley View Farm. He loved outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and weekends at Lake Mayo with family and friends. He loved his animals, including his goat herd, Petey, the peacock, Blackie, the chicken, and his dogs, Ranger, Boomer and Mac. He was a dedicated Carolina fan. Gerry graduated from Chapel Hill High School in 1990 where he was All-Conference in football and played on the first lacrosse team for a public high school in North Carolina.



He is survived by his parents John and Betty Sue Yow, brothers Walter (Sharon) Yow and Keith Yow (Beth Landis), his fiancé Kristi Provinsky, niece Allyson (Gene) Riley and nephew Preston Yow (Brianna Roy), great niece Avelyn Riley, great nephew, Dawson Riley, many aunts, uncles and cousins and a community of friends who he loved.



A funeral service will be at Antioch Baptist Church, 1707 White Cross Road, Chapel Hill on Friday, March 15 at 2:00PM. the family will receive visitors at the church on Thursday, March 14 from 6:00-8:00PM.



In lieu of flowers the family asks memorials be made to Antioch Baptist Church.



The Yow family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary