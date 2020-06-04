Gina Wagstaff Gammell



June 24, 1982 - June 1, 2020



Roxboro



Gina Wagstaff Gammell, 37 of Roxboro, died Monday, June 1, 2020. Born in Durham County, she was the daughter of Cleve and Nancy King Wagstaff, who survive.



Gina Wagstaff Gammell graduated from Person Senior High School Class of 2000 where she was a member of the PHS Drill Team. Mrs. Gammell graduated from Piedmont Community College Nursing Program receiving a Registered Nursing Degree. Mrs. Gammell worked for Duke University Hospital for 15 years. Her life's desire was to help people.



She loved her patients and always greeted everyone with a smile. Gina never met a stranger. Gina gave her heart and love to her husband, Jason and her son, Jameson, as well as her entire family. Gina often shared her most precious gift which was love for family. Gina loved her Lord and her church family. She was a life time member of Concord United Methodist Church and participated in the Walk to Emmaus to build on her foundation of faith. Gina's love for her Savior was evidenced with her unfailing love for her husband, Jason and her precious son, Jameson, and her family as well as her body of friends and coworkers who described her as a shining light of love and kindness for all.



In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Jason Gammell of the home; one son, Jameson Dean Gammell of the home; one brother, Chad Wagstaff of North Wilkesboro; parents-in-law, Ralph and Krista Cook.



Funeral service will be 10 AM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Concord United Methodist Church with the Rev. Karl Neuschaefer officiating. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.



The funeral service will be held on the church grounds. Due to limited seating, please bring your own portable chair.



Memorials may be made to Concord United Methodist Church, 70 Concord Church Road, Roxboro, NC 27574.



