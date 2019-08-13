|
|
Gladys Hayes Mainor
Durham
Gladys Hayes Mainor, Durham NC, departed this life on August 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by father James (son) Hayes, mother Ida Spearman Hayes, husband James (Jimmy) Mainor and is survived by son Branson (Bran) Mainor, granddaughter Jamia Peaks, grandson Joshua Mainor, brother Fulton Hayes, aunts Mary Brown (Magnolia), Margaret Greene (Delway), and Peggie Tillman (Fayetteville).
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 a.m.. to 12 p.m. on August 14 at the Summerville-Boykin Mortuary, 65 N Belgrade Ave, Garland, NC.
Internment: Immediately following visitation at the Mainor family cemetery, Harrells, NC.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 13, 2019