Gladys Hobbs
Gladys Hobbs

Durham

Mrs. Gladys T. Hobbs, although 100 years old still loving her life, passed September 5, 2020 with her son and daughter by her bedside.

She was born in Durham County to the late Edward and Manie Oakley Tilley.

Her husband Marvin Hobbs passed in 1971. She was preceded by her sisters, Maggie Jackson, Mabel Caroll, Lottie McPherson, and Alma Overman, and brother Edward Tilley.

After staying home raising her children Gladys was employed at Holiday Inn. Later she worked at Watts Hospital School of Nursing as dormitory housemother. Watts Nursing moved to Durham Regional and she transferred as a librarian assistant. She retired but joined some friends and worked at Measurement Inc. just to keep herself young.

Gladys was a dedicated and strong believer in the word family. She loved and lived for her family and was always involved with offering her wisdom and directions in their lives. Often described as a people person, meeting, talking, laughing, and joining in conversation to share her thoughts. She was happy, alert, and celebrated her 100th birthday with an amazing birthday car parade, many birthday cards, and lots of love.

She enjoyed and valued her involvement with church family, vegetable and rose gardening, fishing, and eating at her table. Family beach trips were most enjoyable and she spent 9 nights last September at Emerald Isle. Music was her favorite. She spent many hours listening to her favorite songs and was thrilled to have the Alexa device to play whatever she wanted to hear. There were daily phone calls from lifelong friend Betty Sorrell as they shared stories and ended conversations with, I love you too.

She is survived by her son Marvin (Rick) Hobbs, daughter Denise Hobbs, grandson Dylan Hobbs. Granddaughter Megan Hobbs Callagy (husband Joseph), and one Precious 2-year-old great-grandson Joseph.

A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Page Road Baptist Church at 1912 Page Road, Durham, NC 27703.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
September 8, 2020
Denise, so sad to hear of your mom’s passing. What a full life she lived! Still remember her making tuna salad and other goodies to send with us on our girls’ beach weekends. As you mourn this loss, take time to celebrate her life and the many years she shared with your family.
Wanda Grantham Formisani
Wanda Grantham Formisani
Friend
