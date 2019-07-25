Gloria B. Rowell

July 15, 1929 - July 3, 2019



Fredericksburg



Gloria Rowell, former resident of Hampton, VA, passed in peace July 3, 2019, in Fredericksburg, VA, surrounded by her family and is now sailing the sailboat of her dreams.



In lieu of a service, she requested a party with family and friends to celebrate her long and adventurous life, to be held in Greenville, SC at a future date.



Gloria was born July 15, 1929 in Taylor's Bridge, NC to Jack and Maggie (Woody) Bradsher. She spent her youth on the family farm and left to attend Pineland High School, Pineland College and East Carolina Teachers College where she met the love of her life, Claude Russell (Russ) Rowell. They married in April 1950 and she spent the next 30 years as an Air Force Officer's wife raising 6 children, golfing and exploring the world. Following the death of her husband in 1980, she discovered sailing which became her passion. She was a proud member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary where she learned celestial navigation, Morse code and became a licensed HAM radio operator. During this time she also crisscrossed the US in her trusty red Sentra visiting family and friends. She never met a stranger and was truly loved by everyone she encountered. Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Russ, and her cantankerously loving son and companion, Curtis. She was a devoted sister to Jack Bradsher, loving mother to Tanya, DeArcy (Harry) Robinson, C Russell III (Rusty), Jody (Cindy Scott) and Alan, a proud Nana to Ashley (Jason) Milholen and Paul Robinson, and a super proud G Nana to Avery, Jaxon and Kinsey. Published in HeraldSun on July 25, 2019