Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
Gloria Barbee


1946 - 2020
Gloria Barbee Obituary
Gloria Jean Barbee

November 24, 1946 - January 28, 2020

Durham

The passing of Mrs. Gloria Jean Barbee, age 73, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Duke Medical Center, is being announced by her daughter, Chevella McNeil.

Gloria leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Chevella McNeil; sister, Janie Delores McLean; brothers, Rev. Travis L. Edwards and Timothy Edwards; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

A Service of Celebration has been scheduled for Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701. The family will assemble for a visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by the celebration service, at 2:00 respectively.

Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 30, 2020
