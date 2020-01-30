|
Gloria Jean Barbee
November 24, 1946 - January 28, 2020
Durham
The passing of Mrs. Gloria Jean Barbee, age 73, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Duke Medical Center, is being announced by her daughter, Chevella McNeil.
Gloria leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Chevella McNeil; sister, Janie Delores McLean; brothers, Rev. Travis L. Edwards and Timothy Edwards; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
A Service of Celebration has been scheduled for Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701. The family will assemble for a visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by the celebration service, at 2:00 respectively.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 30, 2020