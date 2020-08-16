Gloria Catherine (Tant) Hill
February 13, 1954 - August 13, 2020
Rougemont
Mrs. Gloria Catherine (Tant) Hill left her earthly body on Thur., Aug. 13, 2020 after an almost year long battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer. She leaves behind her husband of almost 42 years Lester P. Hill, daughter Ada, grandson Nicholas, and two of her fur-children; whom were with her when she passed.
Gloria was an only child born in Durham, NC on February 13, 1954 to William Tommy Tant (deceased) & Betty Crumpler Tant (deceased). Loving father-in-law Robert L. Hill, brothers-in-law James (Jimmy) Jackson & Luther (Curly) Jackson, and several beloved dogs, pigs, & other pets predeceased her.
To say every home she lived in could be associated with the expression "This house has gone to the dogs" would be appropriate; however even more fitting would be stating they went to the pigs! Along with collecting & overrunning her home with pigs and dogs; she enjoyed many activities such as traveling to both ends of her home state of North Carolina & the Tennessee mountains. Harley Davidson motorcycles were another passion & she was a member of the National Harley Owners Group for many years & the Durham, NC chapter for several years also. She had a fondness for many forms of car racing; in fact she participated in drag racing herself for many years. Prior to becoming disabled she worked in retail, as an office administrator at Sherwood/North Paw Animal Hospital, at Fairlanes/AMF Bowling Alley, & owned/operated The Bronze Body Tanning and Nail Salon.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date; as well as her interment at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens, Durham, NC.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation https://www.npcf.us/donate-volunteer/ways-to-donate/donate/
or your preferred no-kill animal shelter.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com
.