|
|
Gloria Jean Brown McAdoo
February 18, 1943 - January 14, 2020
Durham
The family of Gloria Jean Brown McAdoo, age 76, announces her passing which occurred on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her home in New Jersey.
Gloria Jean leaves to cherish her memories six sisters, Constance Cherry (Richard), Doretha Pettiford, Renee Brown, Jacqueline Brown, Valerie Brown Bates (Wade) and Trina Brown-Terrell (Warren); two brothers, David Ronald Brown and Sheridan Brown; and a host of extended family and friends.
A Service of Celebration has been scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Faucette Memorial CME Church, 2124 Charles Street, Durham, North Carolina 27707. The family will assemble for a visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by the celebration service, at 1:30 respectively, with Pastor Julian Couch delivering the eulogy.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 23, 2020