Gloria Jeanne Price, age 78, of Forest City, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at her home. A native of Avery County, she was a daughter of the late Edward Rollins Price and Nelle Ruth Braswell. Jeanne grew up in Ellenboro, NC and graduated from Limestone College. Jeanne's long career included working for Cleveland County NC Department of Social Services, Orange County NC Health Department, Mountain Housing Opportunities and Isothermal Planning and Development Commission. She was the former Executive Director of the Western North Carolina Housing Partnership, and for the past ten years was a smiling face behind the counter of Blue Ridge Pet Supplies in Black Mountain with her son, Chip.



Survivors include her son, Chip Bridges, and his fiancée, Christine DeLorenzo, of Black Mountain, NC; daughter, Dianne Bridges Smith, and her husband, Sonny, of Swannanoa, NC; grandchildren Zach Moore of Durham, NC, Lauren Moore, and Grace Moore; and step-granddaughter, Sunny Marie Owenby and her husband, Kevin, of Black Mountain, NC. She is also survived by a sister, Anne Price Powell, of Valdese and a brother, Eddie Price, of Elon, NC. Jeanne loved her children, nieces, and great-nieces and nephew, and especially adored her grandchildren.



Working with Mountain Housing Opportunities and Western North Carolina Housing Partnership, Jeanne pursued her passion for affordable housing in NC and she made significant impacts, creating award-winning housing communities for seniors. Jeanne was a Master Gardener and a Master Beekeeper. One of her greatest passions was for honey bees. When she was eight years old, her grandmother made her a hat and veil to allow her to work with her grandfather in his bee yard in Newland, NC. This sparked a lifelong interest in honey bees. In early 2000, she involved herself in beekeeping clubs and schools in Buncombe and McDowell counties. Then, finding many beekeepers in her area but realizing there was no local club for training and sharing information, she founded the Rutherford County Beekeepers Association in 2004 and was elected as their first president. Jeanne was later elected president of the North Carolina State Beekeepers Association and is in fact the only female in its one hundred-year existence to have held the position.



Our family would like to thank Jeanne's team at Duke Medical Center: Dr. Jeffrey Crawford; Susan Blackwell, P.A.; and special nurses, Aviva and Jamie, for their care and friendship and for giving us the last four and a half years of quality time with her. We would also like to thank the amazing nurses from Hospice of the Carolina Foothills for guiding her on her final journey home, where we know her beloved dog Hank was eagerly waiting to see her.



Memorial services will be held Tuesday, March 12 at 11 AM in The Padgett & King Chapel. Visitation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rutherford NC Beekeepers Association, 391 Old Gilberttown Road, Rutherfordton, NC 28139 to fund a scholarship in Jeanne's memory. The Padgett & King Mortuary and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements, and online guest registry is available at www.padgettking.com Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 10, 2019