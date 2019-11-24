|
Gloria Anne Tilley Kearney
Durham
Gloria Anne Tilley was born at Duke Hospital in Durham, North Carolina on Father's Day, June 18, 1944 to the late Annie Laurie Burroughs Tilley and Arthur Adrian Tilley. She passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, age 75, following an illness. She had lived her entire life in Durham. As a young girl, Gloria attended Hope Valley School and Southern High School. She loved her classmates and throughout her life she maintained friendships with many of her friends from elementary school. She frequently arranged luncheons for several of these friends.
She was married to Larry Ervin Kearney for 35 years when he passed away in 1997. She was a devoted wife and mother to their three sons, David Barton Kearney of Raleigh, Samuel Thomas Kearney, and Daniel Taylor Kearney of Durham, who all survive her. Also surviving are her grandchildren Adam (Kate) Kearney, of Charlotte, and Madison Kearney (Sam) of Oklahoma City, as well as her sister, Frances Tilley Ferrell of Durham, brother in law Ed Kearney and wife Marlene of Durham. Her nieces include Susan Ferrell White (Paul) of Orlando, Florida, Debbie (Dean) Byrd, Bunn Level, Cathy (Donald) Daniels, Godwin, Vickie (Roger) Lund, Fayetteville, Diane (Andy) Hobbs, Lillington; nephews Steve Ferrell (Alison) of Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, Mike (Lois) Dills, Louisburg, and Steve Dills. She is also survived by many cousins.
Gloria was a lifelong member of McMannen United Methodist Church and was a member of the General Davie Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.
Through the years, Gloria worked at various jobs, primarily as an administrative assistant. One of her last jobs was with the formation of Cardinal State Bank and thereafter as an assistant to the late George Beischer. She also greatly enjoyed working estate tag sales in the Durham-Chapel Hill area for many years.
A Celebration of Gloria's life will be held Sunday, November 24, at McMannen United Methodist Church, 4102 Neal Road, Durham. Friends are invited to drop in between 3 and 5 pm for a reception in the Fellowship Hall.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 24, 2019