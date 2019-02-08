Goldie Etta Chambers Diamond



St. Louis, MO



Goldie Etta Chambers Diamond, 93, of St. Louis, Missouri, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born in Durham County, she is the daughter of the late Marion Gutherie Chambers and Ava Zimmerman Chambers. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Fredrick Diamond; two brothers: H.L. Chambers and Earl Chambers. Mrs. Diamond was a member of First Baptist Church of Belton.



Surviving are her two children: Ron Diamond (Mary Ann) of St. Louis, MO and Ava Marilyn Diamond of De Soto, MO; one brother, Tom Chambers of Rougemont, NC; three sisters: Mary C. Latta, Edith Owen (Ben) and Molly "Betty" Walker, all of Roxboro; three grandchildren: Amanda D. Niebruegge of St. Louis, MO, Jessica Diamond of Springfield, MO and Matthew Diamond of St. Louis, MO.



Visitation will be held from 6-7:30 PM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Brooks & White Chapel.



Funeral service will be 2 PM Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Ca-Vel Baptist Church with the Rev. Ben Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Aiken Blalock Family Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Kenneth Wolfe, Barry Blalock, James Hobgood, Adam Wolfe, Stanley Chambers and Matthew Diamond.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Belton, 810 S Cedar St., Belton, MO 64012.



Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 8, 2019