Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas 2205 E Millbrook Rd Raleigh , NC 27604 (919) 571-3300 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Epworth United Methodist Church 3002 Hope Valley Road Durham , NC Gordon Carpenter

1925 - 2019 Gordon Louis Carpenter



Durham



Gordon Louis Carpenter was born in Durham, NC on February 13, 1925. He died Tuesday July 10, 2019 at Duke Hospital after a brief illness. His parents were Clayton and Sudie Carpenter. He is preceded in death by his wife Natalie Sheller Carpenter and brother, James E. Carpenter. Gordon is survived by his only child, Marcia Carpenter Browning, his son-in-law, George Browning, his grandson, William Browning, his wife Jennifer Smith Browning, and two great-grandchildren, Jorja Lynn and Wesley Gordon Browning, whom he loved dearly and many adopted children who were also a big part of his life and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends were so important to him and you never saw Gordon without a smile on his face.



Gordon attended Durham Public Schools and graduated from the University of North Carolina after World War II. He remained a loyal Tarheel fan until his death. He served in the US Marine Corps and was stationed in the South Pacific Theater as a navigator/gunner on a fighter plane. He wrote several books about his life and even one about touching the Atomic Bomb before it flew off to Japan.



After graduating from UNC, he went to work for his family business, Carpenter's Chevrolet, serving as Vice President. After retiring from the Chevrolet Company, Gordon went to work at the State Employment Commission and later Durham's Chamber of Commerce.



He met his wife Natalie at UNC where she was getting her Masters. They were married October 16, 1949 and were married for 61 years until her death December 22, 2010. He and Natalie loved to travel and see the world. He became President of the United States Friendship Forces for NC that President Jimmy Carter established. They traveled and stayed in people's homes all over the world and had people from all over come stay in their home. Until his death, he still kept up with some of the friends he had made thru Facebook.



Gordon was a founding member of Epworth United Methodist Church having served in the choir for over 30 years and on various committees for the church. He was a long time member of the Durham Tobaccoland Kiwanis Club. Gordon also served on the Board of the Salvation Army and Boys Club of Durham. He was a faithful donator to the Durham Rescue Mission.



Gordon is also survived by his caregiver Charles McMillian whom he had many great times with. The family thanks you for the love and dedication you gave him. His dog Harley was always by his side and will miss him greatly.



There will be a celebration of Life Thursday, August 1, 2019, 11AM at Epworth United Methodist Church, 3002 Hope Valley Road, Durham NC 27707.



In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his name to Epworth United Methodist Church.



