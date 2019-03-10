Services Walker's Funeral Home 120 W Franklin St Chapel Hill , NC 27516 (919) 942-3861 Memorial service 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Passmore Center 103 Meadowlands Drive Hillsborough , NC View Map Grace Drew

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Grace Neville Drew



November 9, 1936 - February 21, 2019



Chapel Hill



Grace Neville Drew, born in Chapel Hill, NC on November 9, 1936, died Thursday evening, February 21, 2019 at UNC Memorial Hospital. She retired early as a Supervisor in the Forest Service Division of The Department of Agriculture in the Federal Government. She then spent 36 years at 5916 Old NC 86, Chapel Hill, NC with her husband and family.



A memorial service will substitute a funeral service on March 23, 2019, from 2 to 5 pm at Passmore Center, 103 Meadowlands Drive, Hillsborough, NC.



Grace is survived by her loving children, Debi Lynn Drew and Darryl Ellsworth Drew Sr.(Shika); five grandsons,



Darryl Ellsworth Drew Jr., Nicholas Ellsworth Drew, Noah Edwards Drew, DeShon Self and Jalen Person;



her parents, Walter Green



Neville and Grace Reaves (both predeceased) of NC; two brothers, Samuel Nevilles (predeceased) (Margaret) of NY,



James Sanders (Carolyn) of TX and one sister, Mary Violet



Neville (predeceased) of NC. Also surviving are her adored great grandchildren and a host of dear family and



friends.



Grace and her husband Clarence were a special couple, devoted to the Lord, their family and serving others. From a variety of volunteer service in Washington D.C. and in NC to sharing precious time with family and friends at her home, Grace mirrored the love of God to all she met. Like her husband, she too had a contagious smile. One of her dear friends, Ethel Smith gave her the nickname "Sunshine", which was indeed fitting. She will be so greatly missed, but we know she is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



"We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be



present with the Lord."



(2 Corinthians 5:8).



Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill has been entrusted to care for Grace's family. Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 10, 2019