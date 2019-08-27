Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-3976
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lipscomb Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Lipscomb Grove Missionary Baptist Church

Gracie Cates Whitted


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gracie Cates Whitted Obituary
Mrs. Gracie Cates Whitted

October 13, 1922-August 23, 2019

HILLSBOROUGH

Hillsborough

Mrs. Gracie Cates Whitted 96, died on August 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Brodie Cates.

Funeral-August 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Lipscomb Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation one hour before service in the church. Burial in Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery.

Survivors are daughters, Wilma Hester, Priscilla Moraven (Carl), Donneice Witcher (Roger), Sharon Villines and Lisa McCauley (Santo); two sons, William Whitted Jr. (Eleanor) and Kenneth Whitted; two sisters, Bishop Georgia Ruth Riley and Evangelist Ruby Gattis (Melvin).

Public viewing- August 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gracie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now