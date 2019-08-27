|
Mrs. Gracie Cates Whitted
October 13, 1922-August 23, 2019
HILLSBOROUGH
Hillsborough
Mrs. Gracie Cates Whitted 96, died on August 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Brodie Cates.
Funeral-August 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Lipscomb Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation one hour before service in the church. Burial in Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery.
Survivors are daughters, Wilma Hester, Priscilla Moraven (Carl), Donneice Witcher (Roger), Sharon Villines and Lisa McCauley (Santo); two sons, William Whitted Jr. (Eleanor) and Kenneth Whitted; two sisters, Bishop Georgia Ruth Riley and Evangelist Ruby Gattis (Melvin).
Public viewing- August 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 27, 2019