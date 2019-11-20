|
|
Grady McNeil Jr.
February 26, 1961 - November 15, 2019
HILLSBOROUGH
Grady "Ba-Bay" McNeil Jr., 58 died on November 15, 2019. He was the son of the late Grady Cole and Katy Vanhook McNeil.
Funeral-Thursday at 2:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation one hour before service in the funeral home. Burial in Pine Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Surviving are wife, Janie McEachin McNeil; daughter, Cassandra Jones (Chris); granddaughter, Dejha Queiroz (Lucas); brothers, Vance Gattis, Grady Page and Hurley McNeil; sisters, Kathy Foust (Larry) and Ginger Gattis; three nephews and one niece.
Public viewing-Today from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 20, 2019