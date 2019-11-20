Home

Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-3976
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Grady McNeil Jr.


1961 - 2019
Grady McNeil Jr. Obituary
Grady McNeil Jr.

February 26, 1961 - November 15, 2019

HILLSBOROUGH

Grady "Ba-Bay" McNeil Jr., 58 died on November 15, 2019. He was the son of the late Grady Cole and Katy Vanhook McNeil.

Funeral-Thursday at 2:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation one hour before service in the funeral home. Burial in Pine Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Surviving are wife, Janie McEachin McNeil; daughter, Cassandra Jones (Chris); granddaughter, Dejha Queiroz (Lucas); brothers, Vance Gattis, Grady Page and Hurley McNeil; sisters, Kathy Foust (Larry) and Ginger Gattis; three nephews and one niece.

Public viewing-Today from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 20, 2019
