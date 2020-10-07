Gregg Michael Shonyo
June 22, 1956 - October 5, 2020
Rougemont
GREGG MICHAEL SHONYO, age 64, of 6094 Moore's Mill Road, Rougemont, NC died Monday morning, October 5, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Shonyo was born June 22, 1956 in Middlesex County, MA, son of the late William Lyle Shonyo and Barbara Ann Hayes Shonyo who survives and was husband of 38 years to Wendy DeMatthews Shonyo who also survives. He was owner and operator of S&S Rock Service, Inc. and was a veteran of the US Navy. Gregg enjoyed riding his Harleys, working, and spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his mother and wife are three children, Kyle Shonyo of Timberlake, NC, Ryan Shonyo & wife, Megan of Rougemont, NC, Gina Marie Shonyo of Greensboro, NC, granddaughter, Elli Shonyo, two sisters, Terry Lacey, and JoAnn Lewandowski both of Camillus, NY.
In addition to his father, Mr. Shonyo is preceded in death by a brother, Brian Shonyo.
Honoring Gregg's wishes, no services are planned.
Arrangements are by Strickland and Jones Memorial Funeral Services, 1810 Durham, Road, Roxboro, NC 27573. Online condolences may be made at stricklandandjonesfs.com
.