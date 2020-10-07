1/
Gregg Shonyo
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregg Michael Shonyo

June 22, 1956 - October 5, 2020

Rougemont

GREGG MICHAEL SHONYO, age 64, of 6094 Moore's Mill Road, Rougemont, NC died Monday morning, October 5, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Shonyo was born June 22, 1956 in Middlesex County, MA, son of the late William Lyle Shonyo and Barbara Ann Hayes Shonyo who survives and was husband of 38 years to Wendy DeMatthews Shonyo who also survives. He was owner and operator of S&S Rock Service, Inc. and was a veteran of the US Navy. Gregg enjoyed riding his Harleys, working, and spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his mother and wife are three children, Kyle Shonyo of Timberlake, NC, Ryan Shonyo & wife, Megan of Rougemont, NC, Gina Marie Shonyo of Greensboro, NC, granddaughter, Elli Shonyo, two sisters, Terry Lacey, and JoAnn Lewandowski both of Camillus, NY.

In addition to his father, Mr. Shonyo is preceded in death by a brother, Brian Shonyo.

Honoring Gregg's wishes, no services are planned.

Arrangements are by Strickland and Jones Memorial Funeral Services, 1810 Durham, Road, Roxboro, NC 27573. Online condolences may be made at stricklandandjonesfs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland & Jones Memorial Funeral Services
1810 Durham Rd
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-2161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strickland & Jones Memorial Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved