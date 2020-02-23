|
Gregory John Murray, Jr.
Bahama
Gregory John Murray, Jr., son of the late Gregory John Murray and Celia Durham Murray, peacefully passed away on February 16th, 2020, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC.
Greg is survived by his wife, Lillian (Marshall) McIver, daughters Kate Murray Benner of Durham, NC and Allison Murray of Wilmington, NC, son-in-law Daniel Benner, and beloved granddaughter, Violet Mary Benner. He is also survived by sisters Celia Murray of Troy, NY and Emily Murray of Bedford, New Hampshire, his aunts Peggy Durham Wall and Anne Durham Novak of Cary, NC, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended McIver, Murray, and Durham relatives.
Greg moved to Durham, NC with his wife in 1986 where he managed construction projects primarily at Duke University Hospital and across Duke University Campuses. He retired from his position with Romeo Guest Associates in May, 2019.
Before moving to Durham, Greg attended St Michaels College in Winooski, Vermont, and had maintained an active interest in Vermont happenings all of his life. Throughout his youth and as a young adult, he was an avid skier and enjoyed spending time outdoors in Upstate New York and Vermont. He continued to maintain close friendships from his youth and college years with his dear friends Jay Morrissey and Tim Maloney until his passing.
Greg was a smart, quiet, and gentle man with a dry wit and great sense of humor. He had a propensity for pranking and often provided subtle entertainment at family gatherings. Greg enjoyed gardening, yardwork, his beloved dogs, and weather forecasting. He especially enjoyed traveling the back roads of North Durham County, taking in the picturesque views and exchanging friendly waves along the way with neighbors who readily spotted him in his truck.
Greg will be remembered fondly and greatly missed by his family and friends alike. A Celebration of Life will be held later this spring.
Memorial donations can be made to an organization close to his heart at www.morrisanimalfoundation.org
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
