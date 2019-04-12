|
|
Gurnia Michaux
Silver Spring, MD
Gurnia Michaux (12-6-49), born in Durham, NC to the late Manley and Eddye Michaux, died 1-28-19 in Silver Spring, MD.
She graduated from Hillside High School in 1967. She attended Duke University but later transferred to NCCU, graduating in 1972. She finished NCCU School of Law in 1975. We worked for the US Justice Dept as a staff attorney for 30 years. She was married to William "Bill" Griffin and had two stepsons. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta.
She is survived by her husband Bill; brothers Manley Michaux Jr., (Thomasena), Lexington, KY and Barry Michaux, Arizona; cousins H.M. Michaux, Jr. (June) and Eric Michaux (Della) of Durham, Jocelyn Winston of Wash., DC, Deborah Leon and Larry Leathers, formerly of Durham.
A Delta Sigma Theta service is scheduled for Sat, April 13 at 11:30 at St Joseph AME Church followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 12, 2019