1/1
Gus Godwin Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gus Travis Godwin, Jr.

April 22, 1930 - November 15, 2020

Durham

Gus Travis Godwin, Jr., age 90, died at Duke University Hospital on November 15, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1930 to the late Gus Travis Godwin Sr. and Lelia Lowe of the Lowes Grove Community.

Gus graduated in June 1953 from North Carolina State University with a degree in Agronomy. In 1955, Gus served in the US Army as a Commissioned Officer as a First Lieutenant. Following the Army, he began his career with the State of North Carolina then later working in the Research Lab at Liggett-Myers Tobacco Company. Gus spent majority of his career at First Federal Savings and Loan as President where he later retired.

His many accomplishments include being a member of the Eno Masonic Lodge, Tobaccoland Kiwanis Club and Lowe's Grove Baptist Church serving as a Deacon for many years. He was instrumental in the formation of the C.M. Herndon Foundation serving as Trustee..

Gus is survived by his loving wife, Marie Riggsbee Godwin of 62 years; sons, Gus "Buddy" T. Godwin, III (Karen) of Mooresville, NC and Kevin Godwin of Cary, NC; grandchildren, Kendall Godwin of Atlanta, GA and Brian and Adam Godwin of Mooresville, NC and sister, Hazel Godwin of Riverview, FL.

Gus was preceded in death by his grandson, Nathan Godwin and siblings, Etta Godwin Lowe, Kathleen Godwin Smith, Ruth Godwin Olson and George Wesley Godwin.

A private graveside will precede the memorial service to be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:45 PM at Lowes Grove Baptist Church, Durham, NC. This service will be viewable via LiveStream on Hall-Wynne's wesbite.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lowes Grove Baptist Church Endowment Fund, 4430 S. Alston Ave, Durham, NC 27713.

The Godwin family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 16, 2020
Gus was a sweet, humble man. He was kind and encouraging to all. It was an honor to know him. He honored God and family with his life. That is the best legacy anyone can leave. We send prayers for the entire gamily. Love Thurman and Debbie Wells
Debbie Wells
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved