Gus Travis Godwin, Jr.
April 22, 1930 - November 15, 2020
Durham
Gus Travis Godwin, Jr., age 90, died at Duke University Hospital on November 15, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1930 to the late Gus Travis Godwin Sr. and Lelia Lowe of the Lowes Grove Community.
Gus graduated in June 1953 from North Carolina State University with a degree in Agronomy. In 1955, Gus served in the US Army as a Commissioned Officer as a First Lieutenant. Following the Army, he began his career with the State of North Carolina then later working in the Research Lab at Liggett-Myers Tobacco Company. Gus spent majority of his career at First Federal Savings and Loan as President where he later retired.
His many accomplishments include being a member of the Eno Masonic Lodge, Tobaccoland Kiwanis Club and Lowe's Grove Baptist Church serving as a Deacon for many years. He was instrumental in the formation of the C.M. Herndon Foundation serving as Trustee..
Gus is survived by his loving wife, Marie Riggsbee Godwin of 62 years; sons, Gus "Buddy" T. Godwin, III (Karen) of Mooresville, NC and Kevin Godwin of Cary, NC; grandchildren, Kendall Godwin of Atlanta, GA and Brian and Adam Godwin of Mooresville, NC and sister, Hazel Godwin of Riverview, FL.
Gus was preceded in death by his grandson, Nathan Godwin and siblings, Etta Godwin Lowe, Kathleen Godwin Smith, Ruth Godwin Olson and George Wesley Godwin.
A private graveside will precede the memorial service to be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:45 PM at Lowes Grove Baptist Church, Durham, NC. This service will be viewable via LiveStream on Hall-Wynne's wesbite.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lowes Grove Baptist Church Endowment Fund, 4430 S. Alston Ave, Durham, NC 27713.
The Godwin family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com
