Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hudson Funeral Home
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC
Gustava Excell Prince


1922 - 2019
Gustava Excell Prince Obituary
Gustava Excell Prince

June 30, 1922-July 2, 2019

Roxboro

ROXBORO- Mr. Gustava Excell Prince, 97, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Mr. Prince was born June 30, 1922 to Thee Offie and Reter Lorbacher Prince in Wake County, NC. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII, then worked as machine operator at Liggett Myers for 39 years before retiring. Gustava was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 416 and attended Grove Park Chapel in Durham, NC.

Mr. Prince is preceded in death by his parents Thee Offie and Reter Lorbacher Prince; stepfather, Beal Herbert Rhodes; half-brother, Thomas Rhodes; sister, Christine Cash, and half-sister, Ometra Prince. He is survived by his wife, Alma Parker Prince; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Dale Brooks. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park with Military Honors.

Flowers are acceptable. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com
Published in HeraldSun on July 7, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
