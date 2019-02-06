Gyula Antal Magó



August 16, 1938 - January 30, 2019



Raleigh



Gyula Antal Magó passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was born on August 16, 1938 in Budapest, Hungary, son of Gyula Magó Seni and Margit Köves. He was the husband of the late Mary June Magó, his wife of 34 years, who preceded him in death on April 27, 2014.



Gyula was educated in Hungary at the Polytechnical University of Budapest and obtained a diploma in electrical engineering in 1962, serving as assistant professor at that university until 1968. He studied at Cambridge University in England and earned his Ph.D. degree in computer science in 1970. He was professor of computer science at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill between 1970 and 1999. Since 1999, he lived in retirement in Durham and Raleigh, North Carolina.



He is survived by his sister Éva Scholz, nieces Éva Nagy and Erika Scholz, and nephew Gábor Scholz, all of Hungary. Other survivors include sister-in-law Kay Goodman of Raleigh, NC and stepchildren Herb Schmidt of The Villages, FL, Scott Schmidt of Joplin, MO, and Danna Markoff of Raleigh, NC.



Funeral mass will be held at 12 pm on Saturday, February 9 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 1841 N. White Street, Wake Forest, NC. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC.



Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com