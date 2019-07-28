|
Hannah Ellen Bright
Durham
Hannah Ellen Bright, 99, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home in Durham. Ms. Bright was born in Durham to the late William Herring Bright and Swannie Scott Bright. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Leonard Bright, Harold Bright, Marlon Bright, Judson Bright; sisters, Nell Barrow, Eleanor Pendergraft, Doris Wilson, Muriel Poe and dear family friend, Janet Tarlton. Ms. Bright was the last survivor of 9 children.
Ms. Bright was a retired secretary from Modern Electric Company. She was a member of Braggtown Baptist Church.
Ms. Bright is survived by her many loving nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29th at Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to : 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on July 28, 2019