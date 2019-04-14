Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Funeral Home
16151 Lancaster Hwy
Charlotte, NC 28277
704-846-3771
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Carriage Club
5800 Old Providence Road
Charlotte, NC
View Map

Hans Von Amsberg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hans Von Amsberg Obituary
Hans von Amsberg

June 5, 1935 - April 8, 2019

Charlotte

Hans Joachim von Amsberg, 83, died Monday April 8, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. He died peacefully with family at his side.

A celebration of life will be held April 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Carriage Club, 5800 Old Providence Road, Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Durham Rescue Mission P.O. Box 11858, Durham, NC 27703 www.durhamrescuemission.org or the . For a full obituary, please visit www.heritagecares.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now