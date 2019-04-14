|
|
Hans von Amsberg
June 5, 1935 - April 8, 2019
Charlotte
Hans Joachim von Amsberg, 83, died Monday April 8, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. He died peacefully with family at his side.
A celebration of life will be held April 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Carriage Club, 5800 Old Providence Road, Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Durham Rescue Mission P.O. Box 11858, Durham, NC 27703 www.durhamrescuemission.org or the . For a full obituary, please visit www.heritagecares.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 14, 2019