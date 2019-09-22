Home

Ellis D. Jones & Sons Funeral Home
419 Dowd St.
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-1323
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Highway House of Prayer
3112 Rowena Ave
Durham, NC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Highway House of Prayer
3112 Rowena Ave
Durham, NC
Harison McClain


1939 - 2019
Harison McClain Obituary
Harrison McClain

November 21, 1939-September 15, 2019

Durham

Durham NC Harrison MCClain Sr., DOD 9-15-2019

Funeral services for Elder Harrison McClain Sr age 79, of 1214 N Miami Blvd will be held on Tuesday Sept 24, 12 noon at Highway House of Prayer 3112 Rowena Ave Durham NC. The family will receive friends ½ hour before the service at the church. Funeral services entrusted to Ellis D Jones & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services. Condolences can be sent to www.ellisdjones.com
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 22, 2019
