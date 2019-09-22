|
|
Harrison McClain
November 21, 1939-September 15, 2019
Durham
Durham NC Harrison MCClain Sr., DOD 9-15-2019
Funeral services for Elder Harrison McClain Sr age 79, of 1214 N Miami Blvd will be held on Tuesday Sept 24, 12 noon at Highway House of Prayer 3112 Rowena Ave Durham NC. The family will receive friends ½ hour before the service at the church. Funeral services entrusted to Ellis D Jones & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services. Condolences can be sent to www.ellisdjones.com
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 22, 2019