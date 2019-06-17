Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 BROAD ST Durham , NC 27705 (919) 286-1224 Visitation 12:00 PM Clements Funeral Service 1105 BROAD ST Durham , NC 27705 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Clements Funeral Service 1105 BROAD ST Durham , NC 27705 View Map Burial Following Services Oak Grove Memorial Gardens Harold Carlton "Pete" Bowling

Harold Carlton "Pete" Bowling, 90, of 5707 Mountain Island Dr., Durham, NC, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home. He was born in Durham and was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Edward Henry and Euva Champion Bowling. Mr. Bowling was also preceded in death by his wife, Gerry Allen Bowling; and sisters, Doris Bowling Wallace and Ruby Bowling Carver.



He is survived by his wife, Jo Ella Bowling; children, Debra Bowling Krozser (Jim), Jeffrey C. Bowling (Sonya) and Cara Bowling High (James); step children, Michelle Bryant (Jeremy) and Stephen Martinez (Whitley); sister, Peggy Bowling Ferguson; along with several nieces and nephews. Mr. Bowling was a loving grandfather, and is also survived by his 6 grandchildren, Joel Cade High, Logan High, Jack Bowling, Camden Bryant, Tully Martinez and June-Ella Martinez.



Mr. Bowling served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He retired from Liggett & Myers Tobacco Company. He was an active member of Grey Stone Baptist Church throughout his life, serving as deacon, usher, lay minister and on various other church committees. He also served on the Citizens Advisory Committee of the City of Durham.



A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Dr. Clay Waters officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Duke HomeCare and Hospice: Attn: Office of Development, 4321 Medical Park Dr., Ste. 101, Durham, NC 27704; or the Senior Citizens Ministry at Grey Stone Church: 2601 Hillsborough Rd., Durham, NC 27705; or to a .



The family wishes to thank Duke Hospice for their home care program and all of their staff. A special thank you to Duke Hospice Nurses Melissa Gorman, RN and Rich Varney, RN.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com. Published in HeraldSun on June 17, 2019