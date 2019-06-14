Harold Joyce

July 4, 1963 June 7 2019



Nashville TN



Harold R. Joyce, 55, passed away in his sleep on June 7th, 2019. Harold was born in Durham, NC and graduated from Southern High School Class of 1981. He worked for Northern Telecom for 18 years and most recently for WEX in Nashville, TN. He loved his son, his family, his church, and his friends. Harold always had a smile on his face, that's how he got the nickname "Smiley".



Harold is preceded in death by sister Denise Joyce. He is survived by his son Andrew Joyce and former wife Kim Joyce of Nashville TN, his parents James & Wyola Joyce of Durham NC, his siblings Jimmy Joyce of Oxford NC, Vickie King and husband Scot, Linda Griffin of Durham NC and 6 nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held at Durham Memorial Baptist Church Saturday June 15 11AM with celebration of life at 12PM.