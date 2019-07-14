Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 (919) 286-1224 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Grey Stone Baptist Church Harold Kenneth Strawbridge

Harold Kenneth Strawbridge, 89, of Durham, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Linda Ruth Strawbridge. Harold was born to the late Lola Lillian Penny Strawbridge and the late James E. Strawbridge on September 20, 1929 in Durham, NC. Raised in Durham, he graduated from Durham High School in 1947 and NC State University in 1950 where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and was in the Army ROTC Program. After graduation, he was called to active duty and served in Germany for two years as a 2nd Lieutenant. He then returned to Durham to work in the family business, Strawbridge Studios, Inc. Over the years he built the business into what is now the third largest school picture company in the United States.



Harold was involved in several professional photography organizations and was recognized for his service to the profession. He received the Photo Marketing Association International Distinguished Service Award, PhotoLynx Lifetime Achievement Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award from both the International Photographic Council along with the NGO of the United Nations. In addition, Harold served as President of the Professional School Photographers of America.



For over 50 years, Harold was a member of the Durham Exchange Club, serving as President in 1964 and was presented the Outstanding Service Award in 1963. He was a 32 degree Mason of the Masonic Eno Lodge #210 and a Shriner of the Sudan Temple. Harold also served as President of the Durham Sports Club and was instrumental in starting the scholarship fund.



Harold was a devout Christian and his faith showed by how he lived his life. He was active in his Sunday School class, taught a youth Sunday School class, and had a deep love of singing in the Church Choir.



Fishing in Alaska was one of Harold's passions. He was a fan of sports including basketball, football, baseball, and golf.



Family, Faith, and Friends were the foundation of Harold's life.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Diane Poag and husband, John of Morehead City; son, Ken Strawbridge and wife, Robin of Durham; step daughter, Tammy Walker of Durham; stepson, Roy Walker Jr. and wife, Michelle of Franklinton; nephews Larry Strawbridge and wife, Carolyn of Durham; Jim Strawbridge of Wesley Chapel, FL; grandchildren, Melissa Poag Urquhart and husband, Dean of Morehead City; Scott Justin Poag and wife, Summey of Augusta, GA; Michael Stanard Strawbridge and wife, Crystie of Apex; Kevin Daniel Strawbridge and wife, Kelly; and daughter-in-law, Anna Strawbridge of Durham. Great grandchildren include Tyler, Grayden, and Mackenzie Urquhart of Morehead City; Audrey and Deacon Poag of Augusta, GA; Elijah and Nora Strawbridge of Apex; Ella Strawbridge; and Maddie Rose Strawbridge of Durham.



Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Rosella Stanard Strawbridge; parents, Lola and Jim Strawbridge; brothers, Nelson and Macon Strawbridge; grandson, David Strawbridge; and nephew, Bob Strawbridge.



A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 15th at Grey Stone Baptist Church with the Rev. Clay Waters presiding. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.



Flowers are acceptable or donations may be made to The Durham Sports Club Scholarship Fund, PO Box 52734, Durham, NC 27717.



The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. David Bright and Staff of Durham Internal Medicine, Amedisys Hospice, and Harold's caregivers.



The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. David Bright and Staff of Durham Internal Medicine, Amedisys Hospice, and Harold's caregivers.

The family is being assisted in Durham by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.