Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church

Harold Wayne Franklin


1947 - 2019
Harold Wayne Franklin Obituary
Harold Wayne Franklin

November 26, 1947 - June 27, 2019

Durham

Harold Wayne Franklin 71, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. The son of the late Hardin Frank Franklin and Marie Franklin.

Mr. Franklin is survived by his wife, Joyce Franklin; daughter, Lindsay Franklin; step-daughter, Amanda Malley and husband Jason, and Sharon Jones; step-grandchildren, Megan Jones, Jenna Jones, Chase Malley and Cameron Malley; step-mother, Carolyn Franklin; step-brothers, Mickey Barbee and wife Angela, and Brett Barbee and wife Amy; niece, Courtney Wilkerson and husband Tyler; and nephew, Christian Barbee.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 1 at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff McCarthy officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on July 1, 2019
