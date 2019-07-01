|
|
Harold Wayne Franklin
November 26, 1947 - June 27, 2019
Durham
Harold Wayne Franklin 71, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. The son of the late Hardin Frank Franklin and Marie Franklin.
Mr. Franklin is survived by his wife, Joyce Franklin; daughter, Lindsay Franklin; step-daughter, Amanda Malley and husband Jason, and Sharon Jones; step-grandchildren, Megan Jones, Jenna Jones, Chase Malley and Cameron Malley; step-mother, Carolyn Franklin; step-brothers, Mickey Barbee and wife Angela, and Brett Barbee and wife Amy; niece, Courtney Wilkerson and husband Tyler; and nephew, Christian Barbee.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 1 at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff McCarthy officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on July 1, 2019