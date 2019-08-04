Home

Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church

Harrell Tice


1937 - 2019
Harrell Tice Obituary
Harrell Davis Tice

July 15, 1937 - July 30, 2019

Durham

Harrell Davis Tice, 82, died July 30, 2019 at Croasdaile Pavilion. Harrell was born in Lilesville, NC on July 15, 1937 to Elizabeth Gaddy Tice and Darius A. Tice.

Harrell graduated from Oak Grove High School and Richmond Professional Institute. He worked as a commercial artist in retail advertising artistic design. He served in the Virginia Air National Guard. Harrell was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Durham, NC. Harrell was a true gentleman loved by many friends and family. He loved the city of Durham and her history. He and Anne, his beloved wife, were involved in the theatre and arts in Durham and Raleigh.

Harrell is survived by his sister, Sally Tice Martin of Farmville; brother, Eddie Tice of Durham; brother in-law, Jesse League of Raleigh; niece, Melissa Beard of Cary; nephew, Scott Martin of China and great nephews, Davis Martin and Walker Beard. He is preceded in death by his wife, Anne League Tice; parents, Elizabeth Gaddy Tice and Darius A. Tice; sister, Carolyn Tice Driver and brothers, Wiley Tice and Donald Tice.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Susanne Priddy officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 215 N. Church Street, Durham, NC 27701.

The Tice family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences, www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 4, 2019
